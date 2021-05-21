REPORT: LSU adds Nicholls State transfer to secondary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have added another defensive back to their secondary in Nicholls State transfer Quinton “Pig” Cage according to his Twitter.
Cage is the latest defensive back to join LSU as Baton Rouge native and former Georgia Bulldog Major Burns announced that he would be transferring to the Tigers as well earlier this week.
The former Archbishop Rummel star had 30 total tackles for the Colonels during the Spring Season, with 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and one interception. He was a Freshman All-American in the FCS.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.