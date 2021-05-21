McKinney sentenced to 30 years, 7 suspended

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - George McKinney, 22, of Lake Charles, pled guilty to one count vehicular homicide earlier this year, and on Friday, he was sentenced to 30 years Department of Corrections with all but 23 years suspended, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.
The district attorney’s office says upon his release, McKinney will serve 5 years of supervised probation with special terms and conditions.
In October of 2020, McKinney struck and killed a pedestrian due to driving under the influence and speeding, according to the district attorney’s office.
Assistant District Attorney Nicholas Algero prosecuted the case for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.
