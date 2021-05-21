LSP to release all body cam videos on Ronald Greene case

LSP to release all body cam videos on Ronald Greene case
This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera, shows trooper Kory York bending over with his foot on Ronald Greene's shoulder after he was taken into custody on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. The video obtained by The Associated Press shows Louisiana state troopers stunning, punching and dragging the Black man as he apologizes for leading them on a high-speed chase, footage authorities refused to release in the two years since Greene died in police custody. (Louisiana State Police via AP) (Source: AP)
By WAFB Staff | May 21, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 6:07 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Police held a press conference on Friday, May 21 about the Ronald Greene case.

According to Lamar Davis from LSP all the body cam videos will be released to the public. The videos will be released on the LSP Youtube page.

RELATED LINKS:

AP video: Ronald Greene ordered facedown in deadly arrest

THE INVESTIGATORS: Governor weighs in day after deadly body cam video leaked in Ronald Greene case

THE INVESTIGATORS: LSP calls release of body camera video in Ronald Greene case ‘premature’

During the press conference, Davis continued to stress how he was working hard to show transparency about the case when the time was right.

He stressed that misconduct of any form would not be tolerated with the department.

Governor John Bel Edwards released the following statement via his Twitter account:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.