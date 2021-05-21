Lake Charles man found guilty on sexual battery charges

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Marlin Demouchet, 47, of Lake Charles, was found guilty on multiple sexual battery charges Friday, May 21, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.
The district attorney’s office says Demouchet was found guilty on the following charges:
· Three counts of sexual battery of a victim under 13
· One count of attempted sexual battery of a victim under 13
· One count simple escape
The district attorney’s office says sentencing for Demouchet will be held July 7, 2021, before Judge Robert Wyatt.
Assistant District Attorneys Denisse Parrales and Charles Robinson prosecuted the case for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.