Lake Charles debris removal delayed, new date forthcoming

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles says FEMA’s residential debris collections within the city are ongoing, but recent weather events and widespread flooding this week delayed the final pass, scheduled to begin Monday, May 17.
Katie Harrington, city public information officers, says a new start date is forthcoming, but in the meantime, residents who experienced flooding to their homes as a result of the May 2021 flood event are asked to bring the debris to the curbside and to place it away from drainage laterals and ditches.
Debris removal monitors and contractors will inspect each city roadway before considering it complete in an effort to ensure that all eligible debris placed on the city is collected, according to Harrington.
To expedite this process, the city asks that residents sort debris when placing it curbside by creating separate piles for hurricane debris with the following separation: vegetative debris, construction debris, appliances/white goods, electronics and hazardous household waste. Per FEMA requirements, flood debris should be kept in a separate pile from the hurricane debris.
Harrington says since debris removal began last fall, debris removal contractors have picked up more than four million cubic yards of debris within the City.
Residents with debris questions or those who need to report any missed debris can call 337-491-1346.
