Lake Area wrecker services stay busy during flooding

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Many Lake Area wrecker services say they’ve been dealing with record-breaking numbers this week as the roadways are making for dangerous situations. This week’s historic flooding has left the roads littered with abandoned vehicles, inundated. It’s been difficult for some towing companies to keep up with so much demand.
“We’ve towed in about 32 just from the flood,” says December Leamer with Bayou Wrecker and Towing. “We definitely broke a record.”
“It’s been very crazy with all the flooding that we had Monday for sure,” says Justin Trahan with Elite Recovery and Towing. “We did roughly 150 tows maybe more if I had to guess. From flooded out vehicles for the Sheriff’s Department where they were blocking the roadways and things like that, to even customers vehicles that were flooded in their homes.”
Wreckers are still working to haul off the flooded vehicles from earlier this week, but as more have been hydroplaning off the road as rain continues to fall.
“The weather, I was switching lanes, an 18-wheeler passed by, wind gusts caused me to drift and hydroplaned off the road - could have been a lot worse, glad it was just me,” says Mathew Bonvillain, who wrecked his vehicle.
Elite Recovery and Towing worked several more weather-related wrecks on Friday.
“More rain than expected and areas that do flood around here, especially with the storms and drains how they are, everybody please stay at home,” says Trahan.
“It’s been crazy,” says Leamer. “The phones have been non-stop. We’ve been non-stop. Hopefully, this just finally teaches people a lesson to stay off the roads if they are going to flood because people have had to crawl out of their vehicles.”
“Be careful, stay safe,” says Bonvillain. “It’s better to leave it abandoned than get in an accident or lose your life over something.”
With more rain coming into Friday night, wrecker services are urging drivers to stay off the roads if at all possible.
