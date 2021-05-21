Karr duo fired up for their future with the LSU Tigers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Karr is known for titles, and producing top-notch talent. The Cougars possess a ton of skill in 2021 that includes receiver Aaron Anderson and defensive lineman Tygee Hill. Both are 4-star recruits, but they still have a lot to work on.
“Just my body. Just developing how I want it to be. Just being ferocious. Just being the best athlete all the time. That’s really what I’m proud of. Just having that consistent effort. That’s what really has been a big improvement on me this spring,” said Karr defensive lineman Tygee Hill.
“I talked to Coach Brice. I want to be the best athlete that come through Edna Karr High School. Out of any high school that graduated any year. I want to be the best person that come through. Edna Karr High School, hands down,” said wide receiver Aaron Anderson.
Both standouts are also LSU commitments. A decision that’s put an extra spotlight on the duo.
“Yeah everybody be like LSU commit. That’s 5-star you know. I gotta stay humble you know. That’s the main thing about it, staying humble,” said Anderson.
“It’s been different. Just seeing hometown friends, coaches from pee-wee ball. When I see them, they just happy. They’re proud where I come from,” said Hill.
Out of LSU’s 13 commitments in their 2022 class, Hill is the only defensive lineman.
