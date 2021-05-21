Greinwich Terrace residents offered voluntary buyouts

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Residents of flood-ravaged Greinwich Terrace are being offered voluntary buyouts.
Many residents in the Terrace flooded again this week - after flooding during Hurricane Delta in 2020 and during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Friday that the voluntary residential buyouts are being funded with $30 million from a $1.2 billion federal mitigation grant Louisiana received access to last September.
Gov. Edwards office says the buyout program furthers the Louisiana Watershed Initiative.
Greinwich Terrace residents may contact LWI staff for more details at 866.735.2001
Statements on buyout program:
Gov. Edwards: “This week’s floods are a painful reminder of the devastation water continues to inflict on our state—something the people of Southwest Louisiana know all too well—and how urgent it is that we continue making investments to create more resilient, sustainable communities. As we continue to press the federal government for additional recovery funds following hurricanes Laura and Delta, we have been working with impacted communities to provide immediate relief to our residents and fund projects that align with federal grant requirements and our state’s long-term resilience objectives. Through the Louisiana Watershed Initiative, we are working to address the needs of communities throughout the state with projects like buyouts, where the long-term flood risk reduction benefits are unquestionable.”
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury President Brian Abshire: “We’ve been working with the Louisiana Watershed Initiative to identify solutions that address the impacts of recent storms, and recently zeroed in on the Greinwich Terrace neighborhood as a community best suited for this program. These buyouts will not only deliver immediate relief to the residents of this area who want to relocate out of harm’s way but also provide greater capacity to store water and benefit many more throughout the floodplain and beyond. It is exactly the type of investment we need to help our residents, propel our recovery efforts and give hope to southwest Louisiana that solutions are on the way.”
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter: “Lake Charles has been devastated by storms, flooding and other disasters in just the past year alone, demanding quick action and innovative solutions to help our residents recover and position our community to thrive for years to come. This program gives our residents a reason to be optimistic about the future, no matter how painful the present, and demonstrates our collective commitment to enacting real change in the flood-prone areas of our state that need it the most.”
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.