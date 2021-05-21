Flood Relief

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -
To find out what assistance is available for your situation, dial 211.
Your call will be answered by a live call specialist equipped to listen to your needs and locate available help and information near you. You can reach out 24 hours a day and seven days a week, from anywhere in Louisiana.
If you prefer to talk via text, you can reach 211 teams by texting your zip code to 898-211.
Your call to 211 is confidential.
For non-English speakers, live specialists enlist an immediate translator for the duration of the phone call to provide accurate help. Translators can service 161 languages.
Damage Reporting - Property owners who experienced damage as a result of flooding are asked to report damage here >> damage.la.gov
· Louisiana Methodist Disaster Recovery - 337-476-1080
· Samaratin’s Purse - 337-930-0431
· SWLA Responds - 337-602-9093 or facebook.com/SWLAResponds to submit requests
· Captains Table 1016 East Prien Lake Road, Lake Charles - spaghetti lunches Friday 5/21 from 11am-2pm
· Mercy Chefs 1800 East College, Lake Charles - lunch 11am-4pm and dinner 4pm-6pm.
· Mercy Chefs 4101 5th Avenue, Lake Charles, in the Rec Center - Friday 5/21 11am-1pm
· Mercy Chefs 1701 Ryan Street, Lake Charles at Living Word Christian Center - Saturday 5/22 free meals starting at noon
· First United Methodist Church 812 Kirkman St, Lake Charles - flood buckets Saturday 5/22 10am - 1pm
· Boulevard Church of Christ 2801 Enterprise Blvd, Lake Charles - Friday 5/21 5pm-7:30pm. Cleaning buckets and supplies, box fans, dust masks, trash bags, insect repellant, laundry detergent, bottled water, rakes and shovels. Some personal care and infant supplies.
· Salvation Army 3960 Gerstner Memorial Drive, Lake Charles - Friday 5/21 9am-4pm cleaning kits
