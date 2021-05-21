FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A break in the rain this evening with more scattered showers returning Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the bulk of the rainfall moving through this afternoon, our area is beginning to see a break in the heaviest rain as only a few lighter showers linger through early evening. A few stray showers can’t be ruled out of the forecast, but the area shouldn’t see anything more than that tonight.
Cloudy, warm and muggy conditions tonight with lows around 70 will start the day off Saturday before more scattered showers return by late-morning and afternoon as tropical moisture getting pulled northward by an area of low pressure moving into the central Texas coastline heads our way. Rain chances tomorrow around 40% through late-afternoon will taper off through the evening as we set up for drier weather ahead for Sunday.
Sunday won’t promise much in the way of sunshine, but at least a break in the soggy pattern will give us a time to take a deep breath and relax after our stressful week of devastating flooding from Monday. Highs during the afternoon top out in the lower 80s with lows around 70.
High pressure building into the area next week will bring a couple drier days before we return to a slight chance of widely scattered showers by Tuesday through much of the week, though nothing that would cause any additional flooding for the area.
Area rivers remain high, with some in moderate flood stage. In addition, southeasterly winds are keeping water levels high along the coastline with dangerous rip currents making for hazardous conditions in the nearshore waters through the weekend. It may be best to avoid swimming in the Gulf until conditions improve next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.