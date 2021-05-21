FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavier rains linger for our Friday, drier weather arrives into the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through 7:00 p.m. this evening as we still have the threat for heavier rains as we head throughout our Friday afternoon. With that being said the First Alert Day still remains with us today as well as we could see the potential for Flash Flooding as some of the heavier bands make their way through Southwest Louisiana. There is good news on the horizon though as drier air will work its way into the area as we move into the weekend time frame.
So far this morning the radar is remaining fairly quiet with only a few areas of shower activity and most of that remains into the western half of the area and extends westward back into east Texas. As you make your way off to work and in some areas school don’t forget to grab the rain gear once again as the threat of more showers and storms arrives as we head through the mid to late morning hours. Much like the last few days we will get breaks in the rain and there could be some sunshine during those breaks, but the bigger concern we will have to watch closely is the flash flood potential after the soggy week we have had. Temperatures this morning are off to a mild start with all of us in the lower to middle 70′s thanks to the moisture as well as cloud cover that continues to stick around. Into the afternoon temperatures don’t warm all that much as highs only reach the middle to upper 70′s.
Moving into the overnight and into our Saturday our rain chances become more scattered and will slowly begin to fall as the area of low pressure continues to work its way off to the west and pulls the shower and storm activity with it. The best chance for rain on our Saturday will be during the morning hours and models continue to show the best zone for that is along and south of I-10 although a few showers can’t be ruled out further north. High pressure will be making its way closer and that will mean drier weather is on its way. Highs for Saturday and Sunday slowly warm back into the lower and middle 80′s as more sunshine works its way into the area. Overall new rainfall totals are on the lower side with 1-3 inches of additional rainfall possible.
Into next week high pressure looks to remain in charge and keep things on the drier side with just small isolated rain chances as we add the daytime heating each afternoon. Highs will be consistent into the lower to middle 80′s all week with a few upper 80′s scattered into the mix towards the end of the week. Warm nights will return as well with mornings starting off into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s, but that isn’t far off from where we should be for this time of year. We just have to get through today and tomorrow morning and then we can finally put the rain behind us and focus on a dry forecast.
A quick look at the tropics as there is a lot of buzz on the social media sights about a disturbance in the Gulf as well as the Atlantic. We’ll start off with the one in the Atlantic, which is likely to become the first named storm of the year in Ana, but this will have no impact to Louisiana or the United States. As for the one in the Gulf, first thing first is it has a low chance of forming and wouldn’t be that strong if it did. Secondly, this has no change on our current forecast as the same system is the one bringing the heavy rainfall and that will continue to be our concern. So for now just keep the rain gear handy, but most importantly have a great Friday and weekend!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham