FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavier rains linger for our Friday, drier weather arrives into the weekend

So far this morning the radar is remaining fairly quiet with only a few areas of shower activity and most of that remains into the western half of the area and extends westward back into east Texas. As you make your way off to work and in some areas school don’t forget to grab the rain gear once again as the threat of more showers and storms arrives as we head through the mid to late morning hours. Much like the last few days we will get breaks in the rain and there could be some sunshine during those breaks, but the bigger concern we will have to watch closely is the flash flood potential after the soggy week we have had. Temperatures this morning are off to a mild start with all of us in the lower to middle 70′s thanks to the moisture as well as cloud cover that continues to stick around. Into the afternoon temperatures don’t warm all that much as highs only reach the middle to upper 70′s.