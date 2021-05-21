Displaced wildlife following this weeks floods

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This week’s historic flooding has not only left many residents displaced but also wildlife.
“Flooding can often force wildlife out of their normal home ranges, as you know, those areas get inundated or get wet.”
Scott Durham, the biologist director at the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says animals will seek higher grounds to stay dry from the floodwaters.
“Large animals can easily swim, get out of the way, go for higher ground, get on levies or ridges, you know, Louisiana is not known for super high elevation, so a lot of times the higher ground is relative.”
Residents throughout the area may be able to see a wide variety of animals, from deer and land birds, like turkeys, to smaller critters.
“You can see rabbits, small game. You could see alligators that are pushed up into areas where they’re not normally because all of a sudden there’s a watery environment.”
But Durham says if you do come across a wild animal, you should not try to interact with it.
“The best thing to do is just kind of stay out of their way. Leave them alone, don’t press them. Don’t stress them because a lot of times, if you want to go look at them or check them out or try to bring them some food, you drive them into the water, which is more negative than positive.”
And speaking of negative impacts, Durham also says feeding wild animals can have numerous adverse consequences for the creatures.
“It’s not a good idea because it’s going to concentrate them in a smaller area than normal, which could expose them to higher disease risk. It’s also going to slow their return back to their normal habitats because you’ve created this artificial feed station.”
And again, Durham wants to stress the importance of not interacting with the animals.
He says the best thing you can do is give them room and let the water recede so they can go back to their natural habitat.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.