Debris pickup deadline extended for some Calcasieu residents in unincorporated areas

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has provided information for unincorporated area residents, specifically those who live east of the Calcasieu River who have experienced flooding or property damage, as to the projected start date of debris removal related to this event only.
The police jury says in an effort to provide the affected property owners adequate time to remove flood-damaged items and to expedite a complete single-pass pickup, June 7, 2021, has been established as the deadline for residents to place flood debris near the roadside.
Residents who did not experience flooding should not put any additional debris to the road. The police jury says that debris will be deemed ineligible, and it will be the property owner’s responsibility to remove it out of the Parish’s right of way.
In addition, anyone who does not reside in the defined areas for pickup, but still experienced flood damage, should contact the Parish directly for assistance, according to the police jury. Each case will be reviewed, and eligibility will be determined.
Cities and towns within Calcasieu Parish are on different pickup schedules based on their individual contracts, and residents living inside a city or town within Calcasieu Parish need to get information on debris removal directly from official city or town sources.
The police jury sasy any residents who still may have debris at the roadside related to Hurricane Laura should start a new and separate set of piles for flooding event debris.
To expedite the debris pickup process, residents are asked to sort debris using separate piles for vegetation, construction, appliances/white goods, electronics, and hazardous household waste.
For all parish debris removal updates, visit the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Facebook page or the website at calcasieuparish.gov.
Residents requesting debris pick for the May 2021 Flood Event or who have additional questions for debris in the unincorporated areas of Calcasieu Parish are asked to call the Police Jury’s Engineering & Public Works Division at 337-721-370
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.