CPSO searching for suspect involved in hit and run

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a hit and run that occurred during the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 4, at an RV park located on Luke Powers Road in Lake Charles.
Kayla Vincent, sheriff’s office spokeswoman, says the initial investigation revealed the driver of the van was entering the park, at which time he hit a divider located between the entrance and the exit, causing over $1,000 worth of damage. Vincent says the suspect exited his vehicle and later left the scene.
Sheriff’s office detectives are asking anyone who can identify the suspect or van seen in the photographs, or anyone with information related to the case to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3846 and reference complaint number 21-54642.
CPSO Sgt. Casey Steech is the lead investigator on this case.
