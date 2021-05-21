CPPJ announces Summer Food Service Program’s 2021 Kickoff

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury said their Human Services Department’s Summer Food Service Program will begin Monday, June 7, at several Calcasieu Parish locations.
The police jury says lunch will be served daily, Monday through Friday, until Friday, July 30. Sites will be closed on Monday, July 5, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday on Sunday, July 4.
All children ages 18 and under will receive meals at no charge, and no registration is required, according to the police jury.
The police jury says program acceptance and participation requirements are the same for all children - regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, or disability, and meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis at the following sites and times:
- 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: DeQuincy Recreation Center, 507 Oak St., DeQuincy
- 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: DeQuincy Primary School, 3024 McNeese St., DeQuincy
- 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: First Baptist Church, 401 S. Huntington St., Sulphur
- 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Sulphur Housing Authority, 312 Brooks St., Sulphur
- 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: W.T. Henning Elementary School, 774 Henning Drive, Sulphur
- 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Iowa High School, 401 W. Miller Ave., Iowa
- 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: J.I. Watson Elementary School, 201 First Ave., Iowa.
- 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Managan Recreation Center, 1221 Sampson St., Westlake
- 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Western Heights Elementary School, 1100 Elizabeth St., Westlake
- 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Vinton Elementary School, 1610 Hampton St., Vinton
- 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Vinton Recreation Center (Ward 7 Recreation), 1615 Horridge St., Vinton.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, “grab and go” lunches will be served at each feeding site – students will not be allowed to eat lunches on site, according to the police jury.
For more information, call 721-4030 ext. 5111 or visit HERE.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.