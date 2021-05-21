COVID-19 in SWLA: May 21, 2021

UPDATE: COVID-19 latest in Southwest Louisiana
By KPLC Digital Team | May 21, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 12:46 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers each weekday.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 346 new cases.

· 5 new deaths.

· 294 patients hospitalized (17 fewer than previous update).

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 13 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 21 patients hospitalized (4 fewer than previous update).

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 8 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases (3 removed).

· 0 new deaths.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 5 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

OAKDALE FCC

· 4 active cases among inmates.

· 1 active case among staff members.

