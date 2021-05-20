Gov. Edwards holds news conference on severe weather across south La., COVID-19 response

Theresa Sokol, the acting state epidemiologist, also talked about the importance of children getting vaccinated. She encourages parents to vaccinate their children to keep them safe. She said it is also the best way to get them back to doing what they love. Her daughter, Elise, who is currently 12 years old but turning 13 in June, is part of a Moderna vaccine trial program. She said she doesn’t know if she received the vaccine or a placebo but thinks she got the vaccine because she experienced side effects after the second dose. She said she is proud and relieved that she protected herself and others.