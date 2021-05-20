United Way to offer property cleanup services - dial 211

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - United Way of Southwest Louisiana says their 211 resource line is accepting property cleanup applications following the extreme weather events of May 17. Community members in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron or Jeff Davis with flooded homes can request assistance by dialing 211 for a specialist.
United Way says they’re coordinating with other volunteer groups, faith-based organizations, HHS, FEMA, and the CDC in order to ensure there are no duplications of services.
An organization with the capabilities and supplies necessary to assist the property owner will be assigned. The organizations are prepared for debris cleanup, mucking and gutting of flooded homes.
“Recovery lasts longer than media attention and the initial influx of help into the community following hurricanes and floods,” explains Denise Durel, President of Southwest Louisiana VOAD. “We can offer a streamlined service by collaborating with each other. United Way of Southwest Louisiana values cooperation and sharing resources so we can help quickly and efficiently.”
Requests for assistance are done by dialing 211. Specialists at the United Way of Southwest Louisiana resource hotline, 211, can help residents apply online.
United Way say information necessary for applying includes:
· FEMA ID number and documentation (if applicable)
· SBA loan numbers and documentation (if applicable)
· Head of Household personal information
· Active email address that can be checked
· Active phone number that is answered
· Rental property requires landlord’s contact information
A caseworker will contact applicants to further discuss requests and set up an examination of the property by a member organization, and a current phone number and email address must be supplied, according to United Way.
Property address must be in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron or Jefferson Davis parishes.
Individuals or groups that wish to join this volunteer-led effort can see unitedwayswla.org/volunteer or text VOLUNTEERSWLA to 41444.
Organizations wishing to donate cleaning supplies or other gifts to the process can see unitedwayswla.org/donations to coordinate delivery of items.
Financial gifts for long-term recovery of families disrupted by the hurricanes or flooding can be done online at unitedwayswla.org/donate or by texting READYSWLA to 41444.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.