SWLA Arrest Report - May 19, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 19, 2021.
Jessica Bess Celestine, 40, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; disturbing the peace.
Dustin Joseph Johnathon Alexander, 30, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders (3 charges).
Loyd Ellis Rion III, 52, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders (2 charges).
Kelsy Marie Smith, 29, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; false imprisonment; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000.
Cecil Lee Dupre, 54, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; contempt of court.
Sarah Beth Needer, 38, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); armed robbery; attempted armed robbery.
Amanda Elizabeth Feemster, 31, Sulphur: Child endangerment.
Danthony Charles Butler, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen goods worth under $1,000; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a stolen firearm.
Marcy Gay Richardson, 51, Vinton: Attempted theft under $500; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; obstruction of justice; resisting an officer; attempted theft under $1,000.
David Billy Parker, 33, Lake Charles: Armed robbery (5 charges); false imprisonment; possession of a firearm by a felon (2 charges); possession or manufacture of a bomb; obscenity.
Kayla Ann Lejune, 34, Sulphur: Contempt of court; aggravated battery.
Geodae Stevens Hilliard, 34, Sulphur: Burglary.
Tessie Renee Miller, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; property damage under $1,000 (2 charges); theft under $5,000; burglary; instate detainer (3 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brian Ronald Whitaker, 48, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
