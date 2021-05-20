Sports Person of the Week - Chase Wilson

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Saints of St. Louis Catholic are state champions again for the first time since 2011, and senior pitcher Chase Wilson was a big reason for the win.
“Oh it feels really good,” said Wilson. “It’s special, and to be a part of it now in my senior year was just amazing.”
Wilson came into the game in relief during the third inning and he completed the outing striking out five batters while allowing just a single run. For his performance, he was named the Division II Most Outstanding Player.
Chase said he prepared for moments like that since the beginning of the season.
“Coach Fontenot he’s put me in spots like that pretty much all year building me up for a time like this that would come and sometimes I’ve come in and it didn’t go so well, but then other times it has,” Wilson said. “Just knowing he has faith in me and that he believes it helps you believe in yourself.”
In baseball, the best teacher is experience and head coach Matt Fontenot made sure that Chase got a lot of it.
“We just kind of kept putting him in situations to develop and get better and he did it,” said Fontenot. “He worked.”
Wilson also credits his relationship with Nicholls signee Parker Morgan to his success on the diamond.
“Oh yeah he showed me plenty of things pitching and that’s just been my guy this whole year. We throw together, we joke around a lot and we play but I have a lot of faith in him, and he has a lot of faith in me too,” Wilson added.
As the Saints move forward, they’re looking to continue building on this state title run to keep the program going in the right direction.
“I’ve always had just a special place in my heart for St. Louis. It’s just been rewarding to be a part of the rebuild of what’s happening here. Not just in the baseball program, but in this community,” said Fontenot. “I think the relationships that have been built is what won us this championship, and if we can continue to build that type of culture and that type of atmosphere for our players to come and want to compete in and excel in, I think at that point we’ll continue to rack up some state championships.”
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.