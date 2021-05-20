Sports Person of the Week - Chase Wilson

“I’ve always had just a special place in my heart for St. Louis. It’s just been rewarding to be a part of the rebuild of what’s happening here. Not just in the baseball program, but in this community,” said Fontenot. “I think the relationships that have been built is what won us this championship, and if we can continue to build that type of culture and that type of atmosphere for our players to come and want to compete in and excel in, I think at that point we’ll continue to rack up some state championships.”