Search and rescue operations in Vinton to save flood victims

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - High water rescues continue in some areas of Calcasieu Parish with parts of the Vinton area underwater on Thursday night and more rain coming.
A stretch of flooded neighborhood spanning over a mile long on Stewart Road outside of Vinton. Residents say the rise in water is worse than any hurricane.
“It flooded but not this bad, this is the worst,” says resident Jeanette Clopper.
Search and rescue missions continue in the area due to the volatility of Mother Nature.
“[Meteorologists] can only predict and access the best way they can,” says Calcasieu Sheriff, Tony Mancuso. “That’s what happened last night. We’ve been telling people on the west side of the river, especially near the Sabine, to monitor that closely. Because when you mix the rain with the flood gates opening at Toledo Bend, we could have flooding. We did have that last night.”
Calcasieu law enforcement, along with the National Guard, rescued six people, including a 5-year-old on Wednesday. Brian Monceaux was one of those being evacuated, forced to relocate with relatives in Lafayette.
“It started raining real heavy, and it would never stop. It was going for like three hours straight. And then the water started coming up more and more and more rapidly. I had to call out for help,” says Monceaux.
Monceaux worried he may lose more than just his belongings.
“It was coming up on me about waist high. I’m about six foot,” Monceaux said. “I lost two pickup trucks and a camper - completely submerged underwater.”
Still, some residents are choosing to stay.
“We live here, and like some people, we can’t get to a hotel room with our animals. And they just expect us to leave them out here, and we can’t do that,” says Clopper. “So, we just hike the jacks up.”
Planning for the worst, but hoping for the best.
“I can empty out the lower panels that hold boxes and stuff, and that might give us another two feet. And then we have to go after that,” said Clopper.
With more rain expected Thursday night, Sheriff Mancuso says the situation is unpredictable, warning people to get out of flood-prone areas while they still can.
