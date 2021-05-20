NOAA releases its 2021 hurricane season outlook; calls for another above-average season

By Ben Terry | May 20, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 1:14 PM
2021 storm name list
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - NOAA has released its 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Forecast, calling for another above-average season, though not rivaling the historic 2020 number of storms.

In addition, a supplemental name list will be used instead of the Greek alphabet going forward.

As of today, there is a 90% chance of Ana forming in the North Atlantic as a sub-tropical storm, but it means nothing to us as it will not be moving toward the Gulf.

If it is named, it would be the 7th consecutive season of a named storm before the official start of hurricane season which is June 1st.

