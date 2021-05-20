LSU guard Domonique Davis enters transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - Former DeRidder Lady Dragon Domonique Davis won’t be a part of Kim Mulkey’s rebuilding of the LSU women’s basketball program as the sophomore guard announced her intent to transfer. Davis joins teammate Destini Lombard as Lady Tigers that entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.
Davis, a former four-star, found her way into the starting lineup seven times this past season totaling 21 points on the season, including a 13-point performance vs. the Ragin’ Cajuns in her first collegiate start in December. Davis would go on to start six straight games before coming off the bench in five of her final six appearances.
Davis averaged 1.4 points, .9 assists and 1.4 rebounds a game this past season. In two years with the Lady Tigers, Davis finished with 42 total points scored.
Despite classifying as a sophomore this past season, she’ll have three years of eligibility remaining at her next stop due to the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to all its student-athletes.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.