LSU transfer Domonique Davis signs with Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Ms. (KPLC) - Former DeRidder Lady Dragon Domonique Davis has signed with Southern Mississippi after leaving the LSU program last week. USM announced her signing on its Twitter page Thursday.

Davis, a four-star out of high school, found her way into the starting lineup seven times this past season for LSU totaling 21 points on the season, including a 13-point performance vs. the Ragin’ Cajuns in her first collegiate start in December. Davis would go on to start six straight games before coming off the bench in five of her final six appearances.

Davis averaged 1.4 points, .9 assists and 1.4 rebounds a game this past season. In two years with the Lady Tigers, Davis finished with 42 total points scored.

“I want to get back to the player I was in high school: playing a lot and being on the court and winning and things like that,” Davis said about her reason for transferring. “I wasn’t going to be able to do that [at LSU] with the new coaching staff.”

Despite classifying as a sophomore this past season, she’ll have three years of eligibility remaining at her next stop due to the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to all its student-athletes.

