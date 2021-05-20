KD’s Diner facing new cleanup after Monday’s flood

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Many businesses took on water Monday, and one of those was KD’s Diner, which still had customers inside. Water quickly rose and lapped over the feet of customers at the diner.
“Six inches of water in here. And I said, ‘Oh my God. Cut the breakers, and we need to close,” said KD’s owner Melissa Pittman. “It happened so fast I think everybody was taken back by it, including customers. And they had to wait it out until they could try to get home.”
Patrons were stuck for hours as the roads surrounding the building held more than two feet of water. Some of those customers went there for breakfast and weren’t able to leave until six that evening.
“When it started to get dark, the water hadn’t really receded yet. But everybody had to go, or they were going to end up spending the night,” said Pittman.
Many of KD’s dedicated customers still come to the Lake Charles staple despite it being closed.
“We have so many regulars, and we are a part of their day. And when this gets disrupted, sometimes they’ll just sit out front because they can’t not be here,” said Pittman.
That’s exactly where long-time ‘regular’ Jared Johnson was Thursday afternoon. Pittman had made a couple pots of coffee for Johnson and the other dedicated customers sitting outside the restaurant.
“I was really hoping they was going to be open, but they was not,” Jonson said. “We as regulars around here...this is like a local community. This is home - a second home to a lot of us.”
Johnson says coming to KD’s every day and sometimes twice a day is just as much a part of his routine as going to work.
Pittman said the KD’s crew has been working to clean up the diner for the past few days. She said she hopes to reopen in the next few days, but for now, the diner is still closed.
