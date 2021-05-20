Hometown Heroes - AnnaBeth Robideaux

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - AnnaBeth Robideaux of Lake Charles was just graduating from McNeese State University last Friday. A few days later, she was helping rescue a cardiac patient from floodwaters. Robideaux, who graduated with a degree in Biology, was told her neighbor was stranded.
“I got home, I put my boots over my scrubs and I got to walking,” recalled Robideaux. “Eventually walking turned to swimming. We have a creek that runs through our neighborhood. I swam to the creek, got to Mr. Anderson’s house.”
Once she got to his house, she called neighbors Brett and Boyd Pousson to help her carry the patient.
“He had an LVAD device, which kept his heart going, and does every day. I needed it to be water proof. So I got some zip lock bags, I waterproofed it in a makeshift way with zip locks, He said he was doing good. So Brett and Boyd scooped him up and I had his bag with the LVAD device and we carried him to safety.”
AnnaBeth says she didn’t have much time to think, only act out of compassion.
“I have family members who are cardiac patients. My 2 grandfathers and my father. At the end of the day, I would want someone helping them and I would want someone helping anyone in my family. That’s what we’re all called to do, to help one another. So we can all come out great citizens of Lake Charles and the world.”
Robideaux says the whole day was made even more special when it was discovered that her stranded neighbor was a veteran. He stayed with the Robideauxs Monday night and went home safely the next day.
