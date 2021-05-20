Grant offered to create film or documentary featuring Louisiana French culture

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Create Louisiana has extended it’s deadline for their 2021 French Culture Film Grant to Monday, June 7.
The $25,000 grant is being offered to support a Louisiana filmmaking team in order to create a new short film or feature-length documentary featuring French culture and local talent.
The #CreateLouisiana French Culture Film Grant seeks to highlight indigenous talent and celebrate the diverse culture of Louisiana. The grant is an industry-building program that offers resources for filmmakers to tell stories of Louisiana’s past, current, and future traditions.
The grant’s lead sponsor is TV5MONDE USA – America’s only 24/7 French language general entertainment network. Other sponsors include Cox Communications, Deep South Studios, and CODOFIL.
For more information about #CreateLouisiana or to apply for the 2021 French Culture Film Grant, visit www.CreateLouisiana.com. All applications are due June 7, 2021, by 11:59 p.m.
