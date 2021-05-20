Gov. Edwards encourages homeowners to report storm damage

“The severe weather, including deadly flash flooding, has impacted hundreds of homes in Louisiana. Whether there was minor damage or more than a foot of water, we need you to report it to GOHSEP so that we can use this information to plan any request to the federal government for disaster assistance,” Gov. Edwards said. “Federal relief is not guaranteed, and it is too early to know if any aid will be available, but the first step of the recovery process is assessing the level of damage across the state. Please stay safe as you continue recovering, especially as severe weather may continue through to Friday.”