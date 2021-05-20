Funeral services set for former La. Governor Buddy Roemer

Funeral services set for former La. Governor Buddy Roemer
(Source: Louisiana Digital Media Archive)
By KSLA Staff | May 20, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT - Updated May 20 at 12:11 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Funeral services have been set for Former Lousiana Governor Buddy Roemer who passed away on Monday, May 17 at age 77.

There will be two funeral services, one in Baton Rouge and one in Shreveport. On Tuesday, May 25, visitation starts at 9 a.m. and services begin at 11 a.m. at Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, according to Roemer’s obituary.

The second service will be in Shreveport at First United Methodist Church on Thursday, May 27. Visitation starts at 9:30 a.m. with the service set for 11 a.m.

The family asks, in lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Roemer’s memory donate to the American Diabetes Association or to the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools’ Little Free Libraries Project.

RELATED

Roemer remembered as reform-minded politician, ‘kind of an unstoppable force’

Roemer’s roots deep-seeded in Bossier farming

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.