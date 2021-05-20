Fresh Start Amnesty Program extended through June 1

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles City Court says they are extending the Fresh Start Amnesty Program through Tuesday, June 1.
The court says the success of the program, as well as the weather-related hardships of this week, are the reasons for the extention.
According to the court, the program allows individuals to take care of outstanding court matters.
Individuals seeking amnesty can go in person to Lake Charles City Court, 118 W. Mill Street, through Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Payment can be made by cash, certified check or credit card (Visa/Mastercard).
Personal checks WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. For more information, call (337) 491-1565.
