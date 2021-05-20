FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flash flood threat continues through Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After what started as a nice break in the rain for the morning hours, showers and thunderstorms have increased significantly across the area this afternoon. Scattered downpours that are also producing cloud to ground lightning have ramped up in coverage this afternoon and will continue into the evening.
Locally heavy downpours will continue with these thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. We will continue to see a threat of more rain and storms tonight and into Friday as rain chances stay high. The Flash Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service is extended through Friday evening for all of Southwest Louisiana.
Forecast models show a return of scattered rain and thunderstorms by Friday morning and continuing off and on through most of the day. These will have the potential for heavy downpours at times with cloud to ground lightning. The flash flood threat will be highly dependent on how long these storms sit over the same areas, because if they move through quickly with breaks in between, the flooding threat will obviously be lower than if storms move over the same areas for an extended period of time without breaks.
An additional 2 to 4 inches of rain is likely through Friday night with locally higher amounts possible. By Saturday, any leftover showers will come to an end early in the day with clouds on the decrease by afternoon and evening. Dry weather continues into Sunday and through the first part of next week before slight rain chances return by mid to late week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.