FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered rain and storms through tonight; heavier rain threat Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The goods news so far has been an extended break in the rain and thunderstorms so far today which is giving water a bit of a chance to recede, but looking at radar, some scattered thunderstorms will begin moving back in off the Gulf this afternoon and through tonight.
If these move through with some breaks in between each round, the flood threat should remain lower through tonight. The focus will be on another potential for heavy rain at times on Friday that could lead to periods of flash flooding.
The Flash Flood Watch for Southwest Louisiana has been extended through Friday evening.
I know some schools are out for the week, but if you will be out traveling through the day on Friday, make sure to check the First Alert Weather App for any flash flood warnings that could be issued and be prepared to adjust your plans as necessary to avoid driving through or getting stuck in high water while on the roadways. An additional 2 to 4 inches of rain looks to be likely through Friday night.
Conditions improve significantly for the weekend as showers exit by early Saturday and sunshine returns through the first half of next week.
