FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rounds of heavy rain continue this afternoon into Friday

As you make your way to work this morning you’ll want to make sure to keep the rain gear with them as off and on showers and storms continue to be a threat at just about anytime today. Now the good news is that there will be some breaks in the rain as well and that will help to allow water to continue to drain before the next batch of rain moves through. Some sunshine is possible once again within these breaks much like what we have seen the last few days, but don’t let your guard down as additional rain is on the way. Temperatures are starting out this morning in the upper 60′s to near 70, so a mild start but pretty close to average for this time of year. The overnight showers and storms we saw are continuing to work their way off to the north but additional showers and storms are expected to form as we head through mid to late morning. Highs this afternoon will be back into the upper 70′s to near 80, which is just slightly below normal for this time of year.