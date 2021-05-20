FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rounds of heavy rain continue this afternoon into Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Flash Flood Watch continue to remain in effect through 7 p.m. this evening as the threat of heavy rain that could lead to additional flooding is possible across all of Southwest Louisiana. Even after tonight we can expect to see scattered showers and storms continuing into Friday providing a couple of inches in additional rainfall before everything begins to wind down heading into the weekend.
As you make your way to work this morning you’ll want to make sure to keep the rain gear with them as off and on showers and storms continue to be a threat at just about anytime today. Now the good news is that there will be some breaks in the rain as well and that will help to allow water to continue to drain before the next batch of rain moves through. Some sunshine is possible once again within these breaks much like what we have seen the last few days, but don’t let your guard down as additional rain is on the way. Temperatures are starting out this morning in the upper 60′s to near 70, so a mild start but pretty close to average for this time of year. The overnight showers and storms we saw are continuing to work their way off to the north but additional showers and storms are expected to form as we head through mid to late morning. Highs this afternoon will be back into the upper 70′s to near 80, which is just slightly below normal for this time of year.
The rain gear will need to be kept even into our Friday as the concern for more heavy rain is possible and we will have to see if the Flood Watch gets extended into Friday or not, but a First Alert Day still remains in effect through Friday for the threat of heavy rain. Highs stay steady over the next several days in the upper 70′s to near 80 for Friday and then slowly warming into the weekend as high pressure begins to build in and warms us into the lower to middle 80′s. As for rain chances over the weekend, there could be a few showers early on Saturday morning but as we move into the afternoon and our Sunday we begin to dry things out.
Next week looks to start off dry as high pressure remains in charge and that will keep us on the warmer side as temperatures will be back into the middle to even a few upper 80′s across the region. A few showers do look to return to the forecast as we move into the middle of next week as high pressure slides just far enough east to bring some moisture back into play. For now keep the rain gear as well as the KPLC First Alert Weather App handy as showers and storms continue. An additional 3-5 inches of rain is possible across the area with some amounts locally higher possible.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
