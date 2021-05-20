Dangers of flood water

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It was an unfortunate reality that many had to face during Monday’s flooding.
“Both my sons and my husband had to wade in waters before sunset, but when I went with the dog, it was after sunset,” said Amy Brassette McKeon.
Walking in flooded waters.
“It was freaky because it was pitch black.”
for Brassette, it was something she experienced first hand after her house took on water.
“I have no idea what is in that water because that’s the gully right there and sewage and all the trash cans that were knocked over every time a big truck came.”
At one point on Monday, I had to cross a flooded street and couldn’t help and wonder - What was in it? and how dangerous could it be?
“Floodwaters can have current, and so there’s definitely a drowning risk.”
Region 5 medical director Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh says besides debris, the water can be contaminated with bacteria.
“Many structures, you know, have toilets and connections to the sewer system. So water can come up through those and floodwaters are often contaminated with bacteria from that E. coli and among others.”
She says if the skin that came into contact with the water is intact, it acts as a protector against contaminants.
“The concern is more if someone had an open cut or a wound or a scratch on their leg, and that sewage water or, you know, contaminated water touch those areas, then you could end up with superficial infections of the skin.”
Another problem? If people don’t clean off immediately after.
“The other is that if people did not clean off after they got out the water, it got on to their hands, and then they ate food. Then it can intimidate the food and potentially cause stomach issues, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and gastrointestinal distress.”
Dr. Cavanaugh did say that if you have an open wound, seek medical care as it can get infected and will require treatment with antibiotics.
