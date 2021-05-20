Cleanup underway at Calcasieu schools that took on flood damage

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As a precaution, following Monday’s torrential downpour, administrators in Calcasieu decided to cancel school for the remainder of the week.
Episcopal Day School and the Diocese of Lake Charles are also closed for the remainder of the week.
All students are set to return Monday, except for students at F. K. White Middle School and with good reason.
Calcasieu Superintendent Karl Brucchaus says since Monday, the district has completed dozens of damage assessments at local schools. He says five schools took on at least a foot of floodwater, with most of the damage being done at F. K. White.
“With all of the trauma over the last year, it’s just not something we can do to people. So, we made the decision to go ahead and close today and tomorrow,” said Brucchaus. ”This particular school was one of the last to get their kids home because of the flooding.”
Principal Jose Cobian said the last student made it home sometime after 10:30 Monday night.
”A natural disaster happened in front of 335 students on Monday, and the teachers did everything they could to make sure they were taken care of. They carried them to cars, etc. It was a six-hour effort - safely delivering students to their parents.” said Cobian.
It’s been far from your average school year for the district.
”So, the library did get some water, but the carpet was already gone from the hurricane,” Brucchaus explained.
Superintendent Brucchaus says cleaning crews will be working through the weekend pulling up tile and drying out any standing water. Following last year’s storms, restoration has become part of the routine for local administrators.
”We’ve borrowed $100 million. We’ve drawn down 75 million of that to start paying remediation companies from the work they did last August and try and get caught up. But until we start getting some FEMA money, we’re starting to sweat the cash flow,” said Brucchaus.
He says the estimated cost for Monday’s damage alone is somewhere around $250,000.
”You see this in a lot of areas in the parish, just like this. Our people have just done what they have to do to have school. We’ve made it work, we’re almost there.”
Flood water intrusion and compromised roofs are among the damages CPSB campuses sustained. Iowa High School, F.K. White Middle School and College Street T&I are among those most heavily damaged.
In a press release, school board spokesperson Holly Holland says graduation ceremonies are still currently happening as scheduled. Should they have to cancel any graduation, they’ll send out a notice three hours in advance.
Ceremonies for Vinton High, Dequincy High, and Lagrange High are still on schedule for Friday.
