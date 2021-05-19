Weather Channel calls Lake Charles ‘most weather-battered city’

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In a video posted to its website Tuesday, the Weather Channel called Lake Charles the “most weather-battered city” in America.
No one living in Lake Charles or the surrounding area would disagree.
Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana have been hit with four major weather events over the past year. Hurricane Laura devastated the area in August 2020, followed by Hurricane Delta in October 2020.
A winter storm left many in the area without power and water in February 2021. Then, on Monday, Lake Charles received the third-highest rainfall amount in its history, flooding many homes.
