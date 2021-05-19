Three arrests made in connection to Friday shooting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Three arrests have been made in connection to an alleged shooting that has left one person in critical condition, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.
According to Jeff Keenum, department spokesman, on Saturday, May 15, during the investigation into the shooting from Friday, May 14, the Lake Charles Police Department’s SWAT team arrested Keilyn D. Williams, 22, of Lake Charles, and charged him with attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Judge Derrick Kee set Williams’ bond for these charges at $400K, according to Keenum.
Keenum says Keilyn Williams also earned additional charges of assault by drive-by shooting, illegal carrying of weapons, armed robbery, and armed robbery with a firearm.
Judge Clayton Davis set the bond on these additional charges at $1.45 million, according to Keenum.
Keenum says on Tuesday, May 18, members of the Lake Charles Police Department’s SWAT team arrested Malik Dre’Von Williams, 20, of Lake Charles, and Ledeshia Tiana Banks, 19, of Lake Charles.
Malik Williams was charged with attempted second-degree murder and armed robbery, according to Keenum.
Judge Clayton Davis set Williams’ bond at $1.2 million, according to Keenum.
Keenum says Ledeshia Banks was charged with attempted second-degree murder.
Judge Clayton Davis set Banks’ bond at $100K, according to Keenum.
The victim is listed in critical condition, according to Keenum, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information about this offense is encouraged to contact lead investigator, Sgt. Larry Newingham, at 337-491-1311.
