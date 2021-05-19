SWLA Arrest Report - May 18, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 18, 2021.
Lena Elaine Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; resisting an officer.
Michael Dwayne Taylor, 43, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer (2 charges); domestic abuse.
Jamien Joseph Watkins, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse of a pregnant victim; aggravated assault; contempt of court (3 charges); instate detainer.
Chelsea Jeanette Brende, 34, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Shawn Russell Slusher, 44, Sulphur: Motor vehicle theft of $25,000 or more (3 charges); possession of stolen things under $25,000 (3 charges); possession of a firearm by a felon (7 charges); illegal carrying of weapons production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Thomas Lawrence Tucker, 30, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; resisting an officer by flight.
Ledeshia Tiana Nicole Banks, 19, Lake Charles: Attempted second-degree murder.
Malik Drevon Williams, 20, Lake Charles: Attempted second-degree murder.
Jessica Bess Celestine, 40, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; disturbing the peace.
