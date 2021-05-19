Residents along Cherrydale face another huge cleanup

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The cleanup is starting for those whose homes were flooded, and for those on Cherrydale Street in Lake Charles, it’s the second flood since Hurricane Delta.
It’s heartbreaking to see the struggle residents are having to face after just completing repairs from the hurricanes. Now, they’re dealing with flooding that’s even worse than Delta
How many times can people start over? Here on Cherrydale, people are frustrated and worn out.
This time, the water was deeper, and the damage is more extensive. Ashley and Jeremy Royer say they just finished repairs from the last disaster.
“We just put baseboards down. We just put flooring down. We just fixed the walls and we’ve lost it all again,” said Ashley
“It’s heartbreaking. We have no flood insurance. So, we’re really trying to figure out where to go from here,” said Jeremy.
And they have a huge cleanup ahead.
“We need cleaners because the water was sewage, gasoline - it was the grossest stuff, it was pure brown.
House after house, furniture and carpet being dragged to the road; wet drywall being taken down,” said Ashley.
Even though it was a record-setting rain, longtime residents say before Delta, this area had not flooded since the 1940s.
Many, including Michael Johnson, feel if Contraband Bayou were cleaned out, perhaps it wouldn’t have been so bad.
“The third time I’ll be renovating my home. And second time from a flood. I knew it was going to happen again until they clean all this up, that’s what we’re going to have.” said Johnson.
He says a portable toilet has been in the bayou since last year.
Besides their homes and furniture, just about everyone had cars severely damaged or ruined.
“I had to walk to F.K. White in chest-high water to get my son out of school, and we had to walk back through the water to get back home,” said Johnson.
Residents hope to get the attention of someone who can get the bayou cleaned out.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.