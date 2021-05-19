NCAA: 100% capacity allowed at Tiger Park for Baton Rouge Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There will be 100 percent capacity allowed at Tiger Park for the NCAA Softball Baton Rouge Regional, the NCAA announced Wednesday, May 19.
The regional will be played Friday, May 21 through Sunday, May 23.
No. 7 LSU will host UL-Lafayette, George Washington, and McNeese.
It is the sixth year the Tigers have hosted a regional.
The Tigers and Cowgirls play at 3 p.m. Friday for the first game.
CLICK HERE for more.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.