LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Mercy Chefs, Virginia-based disaster relief and humanitarian aid organization, says they have deployed to Lake Charles to provide meals to the community after this week’s severe flooding that caused loss of life and dangerous conditions.
“Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter reached out to us after the flooding and said the community could use our help feeding those impacted by the flooding,” said Gary LeBlanc, founder of Mercy Chefs. “We were in Lake Charles twice in 2020 following Hurricanes Laura and Delta, and it is our honor to return now to serve a community that is so close to our hearts.”
They will be serving dinner Thursday, May 19, to the Lake Charles Fire Department and Lake Charles Police Department.
The organization says meal service for the community will begin Thursday, May 20, when they will be serving chef-prepared meals at lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Life United Church, located at 1800 E. College St., Lake Charles, LA, 70607.
Mercy Chefs also will be making meal deliveries to areas with the greatest need in Lake Charles, according to the organization.
To support Mercy Chefs in its current relief efforts, visit mercychefs.com and visit their Facebook page for the latest updates on relief efforts.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.