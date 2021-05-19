McNeese’s Chambers earns consensus All-American status

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese defensive end Isaiah Chambers became the 13th player in school history to become a Consensus First-Team All-American when on Wednesday he was named to the HERO Sports 2020-21 All-American squad.
Chambers, a native of Houston, has already been named to the first team units by the Associated Press, STATS Perform and the AFCA. In addition, he was named the Southland Conference and Louisiana Defensive Player of the Year, Louisiana Newcomer of the Year, first-team all-conference and all-Louisiana, and the Southland Conference Student-Athlete of the Year.
This past spring season, Chambers ranked second in the FCS and No. 1 in the Southland Conference with 7.5 sacks. He also led the league and was second in the nation with 14 tackles for a loss.
He started all seven games this spring, recording 32 tackles and a team-high 11 quarterback hurries. Five of his sacks came in the last three games of the season.
The graduate student will return for the fall season.
2020-21 HERO Sports All-American Team
Offense
QB Eric Barriere, Eastern Washington
QB Eric Schmid, Sam Houston
QB Cole Kelley, Southeastern Louisiana
RB Julius Chestnut, Sacred Heart
RB Otis Weah, North Dakota
RB Pierre Strong Jr., South Dakota State
OL Cordell Volson, North Dakota State
OL Drew Himmelman, Illinois State
OL Mason McCormick, South Dakota State
OL PJ Burkhalter, Nicholls
OL Raymond Gillespie, James Madison
WR Jakob Herres, VMI
WR Jequez Ezzard, Sam Houston
WR Tyler Hudson, Central Arkansas
TE Trae Barry, Jacksonville State
Defense
DL Isaiah Chambers, McNeese
DL Jared Brinkman, Northern Iowa
DL Mike Greene, James Madison
DL Joseph Wallace, Sam Houston
DL Jordan Lewis, Southern
LB Colby Campbell, Presbyterian
LB Stone Snyder, VMI
LB Tre Walker, Idaho
LB Ryan Greenhagen, Fordham
LB Storey Jackson, Prairie View A&M
LB Logan Backhaus, South Dakota State
DB Kordell Jackson, Austin Peay
DB Robert Rochell, Central Arkansas
DB Nicario Harper, Jacksonville State
DB Qua Brown, Southern Illinois
DB Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston
Special Teams
P Daniel Whelan, UC Davis
P Garret Wegner, North Dakota State
K Ethan Ratke, James Madison
LS Robert Soderholm, VMI
PR Jequez Ezzard, Sam Houston
KR Christian Watson, North Dakota State
2020-21 Isaiah Chambers Postseason Awards
• Consensus All-American
• 1st Team All-American (AP, STATS, AFCA, HERO Sports)
• SLC Defensive Player of the Year
• Louisiana Co-Defensive Player of the Year
• Louisiana Newcomer of the Year
• 1st Team All-Southland Conference
• 1st Team All-Louisiana
