McNeese’s Chambers earns consensus All-American status

By McNeese Sports Information | May 19, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT - Updated May 19 at 4:41 PM

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese defensive end Isaiah Chambers became the 13th player in school history to become a Consensus First-Team All-American when on Wednesday he was named to the HERO Sports 2020-21 All-American squad.

Chambers, a native of Houston, has already been named to the first team units by the Associated Press, STATS Perform and the AFCA. In addition, he was named the Southland Conference and Louisiana Defensive Player of the Year, Louisiana Newcomer of the Year, first-team all-conference and all-Louisiana, and the Southland Conference Student-Athlete of the Year.

This past spring season, Chambers ranked second in the FCS and No. 1 in the Southland Conference with 7.5 sacks. He also led the league and was second in the nation with 14 tackles for a loss.

He started all seven games this spring, recording 32 tackles and a team-high 11 quarterback hurries. Five of his sacks came in the last three games of the season.

The graduate student will return for the fall season.

2020-21 HERO Sports All-American Team

Offense

QB Eric Barriere, Eastern Washington

QB Eric Schmid, Sam Houston

QB Cole Kelley, Southeastern Louisiana

RB Julius Chestnut, Sacred Heart

RB Otis Weah, North Dakota

RB Pierre Strong Jr., South Dakota State

OL Cordell Volson, North Dakota State

OL Drew Himmelman, Illinois State

OL Mason McCormick, South Dakota State

OL PJ Burkhalter, Nicholls

OL Raymond Gillespie, James Madison

WR Jakob Herres, VMI

WR Jequez Ezzard, Sam Houston

WR Tyler Hudson, Central Arkansas

TE Trae Barry, Jacksonville State

Defense

DL Isaiah Chambers, McNeese

DL Jared Brinkman, Northern Iowa

DL Mike Greene, James Madison

DL Joseph Wallace, Sam Houston

DL Jordan Lewis, Southern

LB Colby Campbell, Presbyterian

LB Stone Snyder, VMI

LB Tre Walker, Idaho

LB Ryan Greenhagen, Fordham

LB Storey Jackson, Prairie View A&M

LB Logan Backhaus, South Dakota State

DB Kordell Jackson, Austin Peay

DB Robert Rochell, Central Arkansas

DB Nicario Harper, Jacksonville State

DB Qua Brown, Southern Illinois

DB Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston

Special Teams

P Daniel Whelan, UC Davis

P Garret Wegner, North Dakota State

K Ethan Ratke, James Madison

LS Robert Soderholm, VMI

PR Jequez Ezzard, Sam Houston

KR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

2020-21 Isaiah Chambers Postseason Awards

• Consensus All-American

• 1st Team All-American (AP, STATS, AFCA, HERO Sports)

• SLC Defensive Player of the Year

• Louisiana Co-Defensive Player of the Year

• Louisiana Newcomer of the Year

• 1st Team All-Southland Conference

• 1st Team All-Louisiana

