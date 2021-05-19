McNeese prepares for second meeting with LSU in the Baton Rouge Regional

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - No one was surprised on Sunday afternoon when it was announced that McNeese would be heading to the Baton Rouge Regional as they have three of their six tournament appearances.
The fourth-seeded Cowgirls are set to face the top-seeded LSU Lady Tigers Friday afternoon. The Cowgirls played a rigorous schedule early on that has helped them improve and allowed them to face more difficult competition.
“You want your players to get used to that environment,” Cowgirls coach James Landreneau said. “I think what happens when you play that level of competition, you get exposed on mistakes and that’s how you learn and how you grow and so if you want to play at a high level, you got to play people at a high level so I think out schedule prepares us for this week.”
The improvement the Cowgirls have made since facing LSU to open the season is apparent. Since a 3-12 start to the season, McNeese is 31-12 thanks in part to a pitching staff that boasted an ERA of under two in conference play.
“I think they are very different, they have played a lot of different players over the course of the season,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “He (Landreneau) really uses his entire roster so, we will see a very different team than when we saw them originally.
Torina also had high praise for Freshman Pitcher Whitney Tate who was named Southland Conference Tournament MVP and has not allowed more than three runs in a game since March.
“I think the night we saw them, in that game he pitched a freshman who is now no longer a freshman after going through this whole season right,” Torina said. “So any freshman nerves that she had will be long gone and she’ll be competing as a sophomore at this point.”
Playing against high-level teams like LSU and UL-Lafayette is not anything new for the Cowgirls.
“Well we have played such a tough schedule, we have seen good pitching and we have seen good hitting, and we are ready for it,” Tate said.
In their previous matchup, LSU defeated McNeese 8-0, so the Cowgirls get a chance to show how much they have really improved.
LSU and McNeese will square off at 3 p.m. on Friday with UL-Lafayette and George Washington to follow at 6:30 p.m.
