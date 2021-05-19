Non-profit provides sandbag assistance to storm-weary community & elderly

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Prior to this latest round of severe weather, local groups in Lake Charles were already making preps for the upcoming hurricane season.
When the SWLA Responds Coalition banned together after last year’s storms, the mission was to make sure the community was ready to withstand any hand dealt by mother nature during the 2021 hurricane season.
Following Monday’s flood event, they’re getting a head start at utilizing a vital piece of machinery to keep floodwaters at bay.
When floodwaters rose during Hurricane Delta, groups like SWLA Responds jumped into action to prepare for the future.
SWLA Responds is comprised of 50 churches across Southwest Louisiana. The coalition is helping bring churches and organizations together to serve families in Southwest Louisiana affected by disaster.
”We know here in Southwest Louisiana, hope is so important. When you have an opportunity to bring a piece of equipment that can bring hope to someone, especially after they’ve been flooded out time and time again,” said Coalition Coordinator Braylon Harris.
Hope - it’s something that comes in all forms.
”Dustin Willis with Grey Rock Industries is the sponsor of this incredible piece of equipment called the Sandmaster 20. Twenty bags at a time can be pre-filled and pre-placed so that individuals can just pull up, grab the bags that they need, and head on home,” Harris said.
It’s something Harris says will be a huge help for the elderly community.
”We’ve been to the sandpits out towards McCowan and 397. And we’ve watched a grandmother or someone’s aunt out there trying to fill their own bags. And we said we can do better than that in Southwest Louisiana,” Harris said.
It’s a mission that takes the hands of many and will expand well past this latest flood.
”Various other churches are coming alongside of us to make all the things that we’re doing possible. We’ve got over 10,000 hours of community service in through this organization. Over 1,700 individuals have come in. Over 2,000 are scheduled and ready to come in throughout the summer,” said Harris.
With the many uncertainties surrounding mother nature, Harris says with the help of this new machinery...it’ll hopefully provide the community with a sense of security.
“Given the investment and the trust that we have by our community partners. We look forward to bringing that and translating that into the hope for the community that we so desperately need.”
“It’s such a good feeling to know that we have such a team effort and even in such trying times that people and organizations are working together so that neighbors can help neighbors take care of their property,” said Community Foundation of SWLA CEO Sara Judson.
The Community Foundation of SWLA and Carey Baptist Association purchased the truck, skid steer and trailer for the Sandmaster 20. United Way of SWLA is assisting with roof repair and other local projects.
Pre-filled sandbags are available to anyone on the backside of Mount Olive Baptist Church located at 3004 Warren Street.
