FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flooding threat continues as more heavy rain returns Thursday and Friday

Friday is becoming increasingly concerning for a threat of more heavy rain as we see a long fetch of deep layer tropical moisture working up through the Gulf and moving directly over Southwest Louisiana on Friday. This will mean any storms that develop will have an atmosphere loaded with moisture and could result in some very high rainfall rates at times. We will need to stay weather aware on Friday for the possibility of more flash flooding through the day. Through Friday night, total rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches will be possible with unfortunately some locally higher amounts.