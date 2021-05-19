FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flooding threat continues as more heavy rain returns Thursday and Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After a violent overnight with severe storms blasting through Southwest Louisiana during the early overnight hours, the weather settled down quite a bit through the day. Most areas received between 1 and 2 inches of rain overnight and there’s more on the way tonight through Friday. We remain in storm alert mode through Friday for the risk of additional flash flooding at times. Showers this evening will begin moving back in from the Gulf and they will continue through much of the night into early Thursday.
Showers tonight should remain below severe limits with some occasional lightning at times, with some indications that we catch another brief break in the rain Thursday morning closer to sunrise before more scattered thunderstorms begin redeveloping by midday and afternoon and into Thursday evening. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain will be possible through Thursday night.
Friday is becoming increasingly concerning for a threat of more heavy rain as we see a long fetch of deep layer tropical moisture working up through the Gulf and moving directly over Southwest Louisiana on Friday. This will mean any storms that develop will have an atmosphere loaded with moisture and could result in some very high rainfall rates at times. We will need to stay weather aware on Friday for the possibility of more flash flooding through the day. Through Friday night, total rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches will be possible with unfortunately some locally higher amounts.
Saturday brings a few showers during the morning hours with some clearing by afternoon as we settle into a dry pattern for Sunday and through the first half of next week. High pressure will build in from the west, cutting off the moist tropical flow and the seemingly relentless rains. Some scattered showers will be possible again by the middle to latter half of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
