FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms moving through this morning, heavier rain through Thursday

For those who have to head off to work this morning make sure to grab the rain jacket and umbrella as we can expect the rainy conditions to continue through the morning before a break this afternoon. The good news is that we can expect a break in the rain, but then more showers and storms are expected to develop across the areas as another wave of showers and storms move through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are starting out in the upper 60′s to near 70 this morning, but with the threat of additional heavy rain a First Alert Day has been issued through Thursday. A Flash Flood Watch also remains in effect through Thursday evening as an additional rainfall amounts of 3-6 inches with higher amounts possible. Highs this afternoon look to climb into the middle to upper 70′s as we see little in the way of sunshine and more clouds.