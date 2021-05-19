FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms moving through this morning, heavier rain through Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Showers and storms continue to move through Southwest Louisiana this morning bring heavy rain as well as gusty winds from time to time as the main line pushes through. Light to moderate rainfall remain behind the initial line and that will last through the mid morning before some of the rain tapers off for the start of the afternoon.
For those who have to head off to work this morning make sure to grab the rain jacket and umbrella as we can expect the rainy conditions to continue through the morning before a break this afternoon. The good news is that we can expect a break in the rain, but then more showers and storms are expected to develop across the areas as another wave of showers and storms move through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are starting out in the upper 60′s to near 70 this morning, but with the threat of additional heavy rain a First Alert Day has been issued through Thursday. A Flash Flood Watch also remains in effect through Thursday evening as an additional rainfall amounts of 3-6 inches with higher amounts possible. Highs this afternoon look to climb into the middle to upper 70′s as we see little in the way of sunshine and more clouds.
Make sure to have the KPLC First Alert Weather App downloaded as any warnings could be issued throughout the day with the threat of flooding possible as heavier rains move through. Into Thursday and Friday the good news is that the more persistent and heavier rain begins to thin just a little. That doesn’t mean we will be without rain, but the rains we have seen on Monday and today look to be less likely. Highs through the end of the week slowly warm into the lower and middle 80′s so thankfully we will warm things out as well as begin to dry things out. Rain chances quickly diminish as high pressure builds in for the weekend.
As of now the weekend looks to stay on the drier side with just a few isolated showers possible on Saturday before drier weather moves in and I think we can definitely agree we need it at this point. the drier and warmer weather continue into next week as highs stay steady in the middle to upper 80′s with mostly sunny skies each afternoon. Rain chances hold off until late next week as a few disturbances try to push through the area bringing just a few showers. Stay weather aware through today and tomorrow with the chance of light to moderate rainfall.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
