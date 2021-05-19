Cowboys set to take on UCA in regular-season finale

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the college baseball regular season winding down, the McNeese Cowboys are looking to finish swinging for the fences. The Pokes will take on Central Arkansas in their final regular-season series, beginning with Game One at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The series has playoff implications. The Cowboys can clinch a spot in the Southland Conference Tournament with a win or a loss by Incarnate Word, which is playing Lamar this weekend. McNeese is seventh in the closely grouped Southland Conference standings.
McNeese comes into the series riding some momentum after sweeping Nicholls at The Jeaux this past weekend. Over the course of the series, the Pokes hammered 13 home runs, with three of them coming from left fielder Julian Gonzales. Gonzales batted .700 and was named national, Southland Conference, and Louisiana hitter of the week.
Bryson Hudgens will start as the Pokes’ pitcher on Thursday. The first game of Friday’s doubleheader will feature Will Dion, who hasn’t given up an earned run in the last 13 innings. Jonathan Ellison will get the start in the second game, and Tye Abraham will wrap things up on the hill on Saturday.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.