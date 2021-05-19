City cancels series of public meetings aimed at discussing 2021 Action Plan

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The series of public meetings issued by the City of Lake Charles Community Development Department has been canceled.
The city says the purpose of the meetings was to discuss the city’s 2021 Action Plan which is the city’s application for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Home Investment Partnership Act (HOME) funds.
The Action Plan is a requirement of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to receive Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnership (HOME) funding, according to the city.
The city says the Action Plan identifies the specific programs and activities to be undertaken with federal funds received annually through the CDBG and HOME grants.
The city anticipates $391,127 in HOME funds from 2021 federal fiscal year allocations, and the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recently notified the department of a change to the city’s funding allocation from $683,370 to $693,442 in CDBG funds, according to the city.
The city says in order to remain in compliance with grant requirements, they must re-advertise the information as well as new meeting dates that are currently being set.
The funds are made available to the City of Lake Charles on an annual basis from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and The Action Plan provides a framework for activities and expenditures for housing, homeless needs, and various community development issues such as public (human) services, public infrastructure and improvements, and economic development, according to the city.
The city says an emphasis will be placed on Public Service grants, and information on applying for these grants will be provided to interested organizations.
These organizations must be present in order to apply for a public service grant.
The new public meeting dates, once set, will be advertised as required.
“Si usted necesita la ayuda de un traductor del idioma español, por favor comuníquese con la ‘La Famila Resourse Center’ al teléfono (337) 312-2906, cuando menos 72 horas antes de la junta,” which asks persons who need Spanish language assistance to make arrangements with the La Familia Resource Center on behalf of the City of Lake Charles within three days of the publication notice.
Citizens are urged to attend these public meetings and comment. Written comments may be addressed to the Office of Community Development, P.O. Box 900, Lake Charles, LA 70602. Request for the necessary provisions may be made by calling the Community Development Department at (337) 491-1440.
