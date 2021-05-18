WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards addresses flooding across south Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Major flooding impacted parts of metro Baton Rouge late Monday into early Tuesday and unfortunately, the threat for additional rainfall, heavy at times, will continue for at least a few more days.
The key now is to be aware that while the biggest of the rains have passed, the event is not over by any means. Some WAFB areas could see another 1″ to 4″ (with even higher totals in spots) in the next 24 hours, causing a rebound/secondary rise in floodwaters in some locations.
And that is not the end of it. While rains on Wednesday and Thursday are not expected to be as significant as those for Monday and Tuesday, WAFB communities could see additional rains of 1″ or more, adding to the water woes.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through noon on Wednesday for most of us but I think there’s a good chance the watch will get extended into Thursday. Radar estimates and ground truth reports show an area of 8″ to 13″+ rains that fell from southern East Baton Rouge Parish through much of Ascension into eastern Iberville and northern Assumption parishes.
Many of those that have already been impacted - and some that were close to flooding overnight - need to be prepared for the possibility of additional rises tonight into tomorrow that could mean inundations in places that were spared Monday night into Tuesday morning.
In the meantime, the local rivers continue to rise. Communities that are impacted by high water along area rivers need to be reminded that crests along some river stretches may not be reached until the end of the week or into the weekend.
Flooding is expected along the Comite, the Tickfaw and the Tangipahoa, as well as the Amite River from Denham Springs to Lake Maurepas.
While the Comite at Joor Road has already crested today, a second rise could occur with significant rains in the next 24 hours. The Amite at Denham Springs is expected to crest on Thursday or Friday, with forecast points along the lower Amite not experiencing crests until the weekend. The same is true for lower reaches of the Tickfaw.
