SWLA Weather Blog - Closure updates

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - May 18 flooding in Southwest Louisiana.
If anyone is trapped in their home, needs help evacuating or has any other flood-related issues please call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 491-3685 or 911 if it is an emergency.
All Calcasieu schools and facilities will be closed today, May 18. School board officials say they will notify families later today as to the status of school on Wednesday, May 19.
· All Diocese of Lake Charles schools are closed Tuesday.
· OLI in Jennings closed Tuesday.
· Lake Charles Charter Schools closed Tuesday.
· Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School will be closed Tuesday, May 18.
· Jeff Davis schools closed Tuesday, May 18. For students who attend virtual school and still can get online, there will be virtual classes.
· Memorial Hospital and Memorial Hospital for Women are open, but Memorial has canceled non-emergent/scheduled procedures for Tuesday, May 18. This includes surgical procedures, cardiac cath lab procedures, endoscopy procedures, radiologic and laboratory procedures.
· Moss Memorial Clinics and pharmacy will be closed.
· Memorial Medical Group clinics OPEN:
- Moss Bluff - in office and telemedicine
- Iowa Health Clinic
- Sulphur- Heart &morning Vascular Center
- Sulphur - Dr. Mohammad Khan telemedicine
- Nelson Road Clinic- somewhat limited, in office and some telemedicine
- Behavioral Health - telemedicine
- OB/GYN-Dr. Scroggs & Dr. Forsyth
· All other Memorial Medical Group clinics are closed.
· 14th Judicial District Court complex closed Tuesday.
· Lake Charles City Court closed Tuesday.
· State offices in Calcasieu Parish closed Tuesday.
· City of Lake Charles offices closed Tuesday. City transit routes and garbage routes will not run Tuesday.
· Calcasieu Parish offices closed Tuesday.
Calcasieu Parish locations and addresses:
· Ward 1 Barn - 461 Parish Road, Moss Bluff
· Ward 2 Barn – 7085 La. 14 East, Hayes
· Ward 3 Old Barn - 2320 Smith Road, Lake Charles
· Old Kroger building- intersection of Beglis Parkway and Napoleon Street, Sulphur
· Ward 5 Barn – 129 Third St., Starks
· Ward 6 Barn – 1275 Plum St., DeQuincy
· Ward 8 Barn – 1726 Parish Barn Road, Iowa.
Please stay off any flooded roads and do not try to traverse them. Doing this may trap your vehicle in high water or push water into nearby homes and businesses.
We will have more information on roads that are still flooded or closed as updates are provided by authorities throughout the day. However, if a road flooded yesterday it may still have high water or be at risk of flooding again with more rainfall.
You can find a list of roads that were closed or flooded yesterday in the May 17, Weather Blog.
